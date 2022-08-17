Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have flown out of the country for their honeymoon.

It is not yet known where Tracey and the Germany-based Frank are heading for their honeymoon but a video has popped up showing their travel.

In the video shared on the actress’ Instagram page on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the newlyweds were spotted sitting comfortably in a plane.

In what looks like a first-class service, Mr and Mrs Ntimoah are seen being given a special treat in their private area.

The two had a bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne served in glasses for them. Picking up their glasses husband and wife giggled as they cheer together.

The couple looked smitten with each other. Sharing the video, the actress observed that it was time for her honeymoon with her husband.

“It’s HONEYMOON o’clock ✈️ #francey22 @badufrank,” she said.