Late former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Charles Odartey Lamptey, is set to be buried on Saturday, August 19, 2022.

He will be laid in state at the forecourt of the State House where the funeral rites will also take place.

The late police officer will be buried at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp, Accra and a thanksgiving held at the Ghana Police Church, 37 in his honour on Sunday.

Prior to this, a vigil to commemorate his memory has been scheduled for Thursday, August 18 at the family house at Adabraka near the Roxy Cinema.

Mr Odartey Lamptey served as IGP under the late Rawlings’ regime between June 5, 1979 and November 27, 1979, when he succeeded Benjamin Samuel Kofi Kwakye.

He is an in-law to the New Patriotic Party Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom, who is married to Susana Lamley Lamptey, the former’s daughter.

NPP Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom

Speaking in an interview with Adom News ahead of the burial, Mr Agorhom recounted the deceased was an inspiration to their marriage as he guided and advised them every step of the way.

Mr Agorhom stated he was proud to have been associated with the family of the late (Lawyer) Lamptey who died at age 92.