Harriet Thompson

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, during one of her visits to the northern part of Ghana, received a token she did not expect.

It was a goat. The move was a warm farewell gesture from some residents who appreciated her courtesy call.

Taking to social media, she shared a picture of the animal at the back of a pick-up truck.

“I was gifted a goat. Its name will be Light Soup,” she wrote.

Harriet Thompson toured different parts of the northern sector including the border communities in the Upper West Region.

She met the Wa Naa, the Upper West Regional Minister and shared videos of her interactions with the people in the area.

Harriet Thompson also shared with her followers how a UK back-to-school programme has massively improved the lives of young girls in the area.

She again posted images she took of the communities she visited.