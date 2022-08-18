The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, during one of her visits to the northern part of Ghana, received a token she did not expect.
It was a goat. The move was a warm farewell gesture from some residents who appreciated her courtesy call.
Taking to social media, she shared a picture of the animal at the back of a pick-up truck.
“I was gifted a goat. Its name will be Light Soup,” she wrote.
"I was gifted a goat. Its name will be Light Soup," she wrote.
Harriet Thompson toured different parts of the northern sector including the border communities in the Upper West Region.
Policing Ghana’s border with Burkina Faso is hard to get your head around: 602km long, remote (but beautiful) areas, communities living one side farming the other, same families, same language both sides of the border.
We took a boat ride at Lawra to get closer to the problem… pic.twitter.com/DAtqpgrz68— Harriet Thompson (@HCThompson001) August 18, 2022
Y3yaane from Wa, and barika for such a warm welcome.
My first visit to Upper West is an opportunity to learn about the culture and traditions and to understand the political, social, economic and security issues in this beautiful part of the country.
Say hello if you see us! pic.twitter.com/PYDmhsaVcD
She met the Wa Naa, the Upper West Regional Minister and shared videos of her interactions with the people in the area.
A great honour to meet HRH the Wa Naa at his beautiful historic palace, which has been so lovingly restored.
Traditional leaders are integral to unity and peace in the region, leading to growth for everyone.
Thank you for your time Hon Min for Upper West Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih.
Meeting you and your Regional Security Committee was a great intro to the 🇬🇭🇬🇧 partnership on the ground and the priorities for the region.
Harriet Thompson also shared with her followers how a UK back-to-school programme has massively improved the lives of young girls in the area.
Today I met some of the 2600 girls in Upper West supported by the UK back into school or into economic activity. So happy to hear how it's changed their lives and also their communities.
She again posted images she took of the communities she visited.
Whenever I get to visit a new part of beautiful #Ghana, it's always a pleasure to experience the culture, craft and food.
At the Center for National Culture in Wa we saw woori weaving and tasted tubani, TZ and zunkom. A real treat!
Went to the top of Ghana today to pay respects to Hon Kuoro Kuri-Buktie Limann IV, Paramount Chief of Gwollu.
Saw two sites protected so future generations can learn from the past: Gwollu Slave Defence Wall and the tomb of Dr Hilla Limann, President in Ghana's Third Republic.
Upper West is beautifully green at this time of year…
…But it won’t stay that way as long as charcoal is the main cooking fuel. What are the alternatives, how can fuel efficiency be improved?
🌳❤️🌴❤️🌲❤️🌳❤️🌴❤️🌲 pic.twitter.com/kpBhZf6VOk