Veteran highlife artiste, Tinny, went berserk while revisiting a report Stonebwoy settled his GHS 2,000 debt to retrieve his confiscated car.

Some months ago, an event promoter called out Tinny for refusing to refund GHS 2,000 paid to him for a Valentine’s Day show at Worawora Afariwa Loungeon, which he failed to show up.

The promoter, in an interview on Hitz FM, remarked that “he [Tinny] told me he can’t pay the money so he has decided to use his car as a collateral. I couldn’t drive the car to my house so I suggested we go to the Taifa Police Station for them to seize the car until I get my money and he agreed.”

Stonebwoy, who was uncomfortable with the whole situation during same interview, voluntarily offered to pay his senior colleague’s supposed debt.

But, Tinny, breaking his silence in an interview on Okay FM, Monday, said he is not impressed with the entire ‘clout chasing’.

Tinny described the entire claim by the event promoter and Stonebwoy’s willingness to pay as an act of foolery, since no one reached out to him to verify the claims.

He indicated that he saw Stonebwoy’s kindness as a whole façade, adding that he is disappointed the Dancehall artiste “joined the fools to be a fool”.

Tinny believes Stonebwoy’s act has sent a wrong signal on his financial status, and has rubbished his worth after over a decade in the music industry.

The Makola Kwakwe hitmaker retorted that he has helped Stonebwoy in the past, so he should have known better before taking actions to suggest he [Tinny] is broke.