Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, doubts Asamoah Gyan will be fit to earn a place in Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old former Liberty Professionals forward has dominated the local and international media after declaring his intention of playing at the Mundial during an interview with the BBC.

Gyan last played for the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt where the team exited at the Round of 16.

However, Agyemang Badu, who played together with Gyan at several tournaments, said his former teammate will not be ready in time for the tournament despite the forward commencing training.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

“From my side, I don’t think [Asamoah] Gyan will be ready [for the World Cup],” he told Joy Sports.

“Training alone and training with a club is different. He knows the stage [World Cup] more than me. He has been there more than me. He has been there three times, he has been the captain in 2014 so he knows the kind of stage it is.

“Training alone two-and-half months before a tournament like this – for my experience I have when I have an injury for six months and came back it took me like three or four months before I got better.

“I don’t think he will be ready for the World Cup.”

However, Agyemang-Badu believes the Ghana Football Association can take Gyan as part of the team to Qatar to help the attacking players.

“What we can offer him is for him to be there to help with the striking side as the striker’s coach but for the field of play, he can never be ready for the World Cup,” he added.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.