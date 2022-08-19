The Bole District Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship Edward Essel, has sentenced an 18-year-old herdsman for attempted fraud and threat of harm.

Inusah Barry was handed 24 months imprisonment sentence based on his own guilty plea.

The prosecutor in the case, Chief Inspector Abdulai Awuni, briefing the court said the accused person was arrested after a friend he tasked to deliver his threat messages tipped the police.

He is said to have sent a message to one of his victims to send him GHS 5,000, else he [victim] would be killed.

The suspect’s friend [name withheld] led police to his hideout where he was apprehended.

Exhibit found on him were two keypad mobile phones and one Android smartphone with which he had been issuing threats to people.