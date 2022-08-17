Ghanaian striker, Asamoah Gyan, has stepped up his personal training as he fights to regain full fitness as he hopes to earn a call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old has not played for the Black Stars since the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

Gyan, who is now clubless, last featured actively in the 2020/21 season for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities where he made just five appearances and failed to score.

With less than two months to the kick-off of the Mundial, Gyan, speaking in an interview, hinted he wants to earn a call-up to the Black Stars ahead of World Cup.

“Anything can happen, it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup,” he told BBC.

“But I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement, I have been out for almost two years now due to injuries and my body shutting down.

“I just need to get my body back in shape, so I have started training of course and I’ll see how my body reacts to playing competitive football. Talent-wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically and then we’ll see what happens.”

Gyan added, “Honestly, I haven’t spoken to anybody yet, it’s part of the plan. I just want to see how my body reacts first.”

“My manager and I have been talking behind the scenes, so we just have to make sure we know what we are doing.”

True to his word, Gyan is putting in the necessary work to regain his full fitness.

Gyan was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

The former Sunderland forward is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup with six strikes.