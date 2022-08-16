Some Ghanaians are keen to see Asamoah Gyan return for a last ride with the Black Stars for the World Cup later this year.
Gyan, in an interview with the BBC’s John Bennett, declared his desire to play for the national team in Qatar despite admitting his body is not in good shape due to injuries.
His wish has raised many divided opinions on social media, with some backing the former Sunderland striker.
Others were of the view that the player’s time at the national team level is over.
Gyan’s last appearance for the country was during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations game against Tunisia and despite the long absence from the national team, the player is yet to retire from international football.