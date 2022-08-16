Some Ghanaians are keen to see Asamoah Gyan return for a last ride with the Black Stars for the World Cup later this year.

Gyan, in an interview with the BBC’s John Bennett, declared his desire to play for the national team in Qatar despite admitting his body is not in good shape due to injuries.

His wish has raised many divided opinions on social media, with some backing the former Sunderland striker.

Asamoah Gyan is 36 years, Ronaldo is 37 years . So why do you people think Baby Jet can’t play for Ghana at the World Cup . We can play him and Jordan Ayew upfront 😭😭😭 — 🗿Broken Heart 💔 (@broken_heart490) August 16, 2022

Asamoah Gyan will cook in this current black stars squad, send him to Qatar please 😭🙏 — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda__) August 16, 2022

10 years After missing the penalty against Uruguay, Asamoah Gyan wants to play them one last time.



What do you think?? pic.twitter.com/vZ7ZdjL7kJ — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) August 16, 2022

Asamoah Gyan should be called up to teach Average Araujo something small😂 pic.twitter.com/iT2aHdmD1h — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) August 16, 2022

If Wakaso who has not been in active football since November and currently has no team is making the World Cup squad , what stops Otto Addo from honoring the legendary Asamoah gyan a last dance ? — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) August 16, 2022

Does Asamoah Gyan deserve a place in Black Stars team for the 2022 World Cup?



Should he be honored by including him to Qatar? — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) August 16, 2022

Asamoah Gyan still be fit oo. Make them try give am some chance for the BlackStars make we see something. He just for train well that be all. — MR.LAW (@the_law_himself) August 16, 2022

Asamoah Gyan is one of our greatest players but calling him to the world cup does not make sense,If he wants to join the coaching staff that one is better. — OBAMA🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@1Obama_) August 16, 2022

Others were of the view that the player’s time at the national team level is over.

Asamoah Gyan should forget about the Black Stars.



His time has elapsed. — Nana Kwesi Eshun (@_NanaCwesi_) August 16, 2022

Let's arrange a friendly match for Asamoah Gyan against Uruguay maybe he will forget about going to the World Cup. — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) August 16, 2022

Have u seen Asamoah Gyan recently? Does he look like somebody we should send to the world cup? — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird𓁢𓂀𓁞 (@Mr_Ceyram) August 16, 2022

Asamoah Gyan says he’s looking forward to play for Blackstars in the World Cup; someone who couldn’t score against Richard Atta? chale chale 😂😂😂 — OMDs Eugene 🔰 (@KumasiSarkodie_) August 16, 2022

Asamoah Gyan is currently in coach so we can take him to the World Cup but as a player dier hmm, what are your opinions? — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) August 16, 2022

Gyan’s last appearance for the country was during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations game against Tunisia and despite the long absence from the national team, the player is yet to retire from international football.