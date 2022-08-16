The General Manager of External Communications for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, says the ECG will not compromise on its service quality to consumers.

This is despite the ECG not receiving its proposed upward tariff adjustment by 148%.

Effective September 1, utility consumers will pay 27.15% more for electricity according to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

According to Charles Ayiku, the 27.15% is a paltry sum compared to the 148% the utility company had requested, however, they intend to manage it till such a time when their request will finally be granted.

“So we requested for 148% but we got 27.15% which of course is way below our proposed tariff, but we have accepted it and we would continue to provide the quality, reliable and safe service to our customers,” he said.

He added that the ECG will continue to hold consultations with stakeholders including the PURC to explain to them the precarious situation the utility company is in, in order to receive the upward adjustment they had earlier proposed.

“Of course, we will still hold some consultations with our stakeholders including PURC and share with our stakeholders the numbers in terms of how we’d be having challenges with the kind of percentage that we’ve been given by the PURC.

“But in the meantime, we will look at our priority areas and then see how best we can adjust. But we can assure our customers that we will not compromise on our service quality,” he said.

READ ALSO: