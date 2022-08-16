Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsuta Kwameng Beposo, Kwame Asafu Adjei, has retorted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should have paid the organisers of the Kumasi health walk for awakening the interest of the party members.

Members of the NPP, days ago, organised a pro-Alan Kyerematen ‘Aduru woso Asanteman’ Health Walk in Kumasi to boost their health as they aim at ‘breaking the 8.’

Leading member, Hopeson Adorye, at the premises, made a comment about the NPP flagbearership race which has triggered a huge tension. It’s believed his comment was tribal which would create a divided membership.

Responding to this, Mr Adjei said the organisers of the health walk should be applauded as it has really gingered the spirit of Ashanti party members.

On Adom FM’s Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, he said:

“The interest of the party members in Kumasi had gone done and instead of the party to pay us the organisers of the health walk for triggering their interest for the party, they are rather taking about his comment.

“It was Alan Kyerematen they were looking for and it backfired. Instead of them to talk about the current depreciation of the cedi, they are taking about Adorye’s comment. Let’s talk about competency.”