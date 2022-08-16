Obaapa Christy’s manager, Nana Frank, has reacted after gospel musician Stella Seal issued a disclaimer against her 20th anniversary concert on social media.

It went viral after Stella Seal’s management posted Obaapa Christy’s flyer on their page asking their followers to ignore the concert because it’s fake.

According to Stella’s team, they weren’t aware of any concert, adding that, lately, some scammers have been using Stella Seal’s image to take money from gospel music lovers.

Reacting to this, the manager admitted that his team made a mistake by not first contacting Stella Seal’s team.

He, however, continued that, in the gospel fraternity, they usually allow such gestures because they are one big family.

According to him, there were plans to officially inform Stella Seal’s team, but an oversight prevented the team from doing such.

Talking further in an interview with Adom FM’s Kwamena Idan, he said Obaapa Christy was shocked to see the ‘fake’ flyer post because she had earlier discussed the event with Stella Seal when they met at the recently-held Women in Worship.

It was late, but we tried to contact all of them. The poster had to come out first. We were supposed to call Mama Seal, because we called Abraham, Yaw Sarpong and others. It’s true that the poster is out.

It’s like she wants to bring about divisiveness in the gospel fraternity. It is true that we had to inform them, but due to the gospel fraternity we went ahead first. Obaapa has taken her as her mother, that’s why we did it.

We were so shocked. It’s very bad for them to put a red cross, deeming our program fake. They should have called Obaapa first, and it could have been private, but to cancel the show and make it look like it’s a fake event, it’s a bad one. They should be careful. We acknowledge that we’ve made a mistake per their reaction. We have decided that we will no longer invite anyone to the show, he climaxed.

