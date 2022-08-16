Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has declared his intention to be part of Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former Sunderland and Udinese Calcio striker, who is now clubless, has been out of the national team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt.

Gyan, however, speaking in an interview, revealed that he has been on a three-month fitness course to put him in shape for the competition which will start in November.

Asamoah Gyan believes that his talent is without question but will have to address his fitness issues first.

The legendary striker is confident that despite more than two years of inactivity, he can still make the team that will represent the country in Qatar.

“Anything can happen. It happened with Cameroon in 1994 with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play at the World. I have been out for almost two years but I have not retired yet,” he told the BBC.

“I’ve been out due to injuries and shut down in my body but I just need to get my body back in shape. I’ve just started training and must see how my body will respond to competitive football.

READ ALSO

“Talent wise everything is there already so I just have to prepare physically,” he said.

Gyan last played competitive football for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League. He has scored 51 goals in 109 appearances for Ghana so far.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.