CK Akonnor has admitted to making mistakes during his reign as the head coach of the national team, the Black Stars.

Akonnor, a former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak gaffer, was appointed as the head coach of the national team in January 2020.

The 47-year-old replaced Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal.

However, after Black Stars’ defeat to South Africa during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Akonnor was shown the exit in September.

Speaking in an interview, the former Dreams FC and AshantiGold SC gaffer admitted that he made mistakes during his days with the national team.

“I made mistakes. I’ve learned a lot from that area. If I get the chance again it would be different in how I go about things,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

Akonnor, a former VfL Wolfsburg and Ghana captain after overseeing 10 games had a 40% win rate, having won four, lost four, and drawn two.

He was replaced by Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac who was also fired after the Black Stars’ poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].