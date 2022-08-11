Former Ghana coach, Charles Kwabena Akonnor, has revealed that he harbors the desire to return to his former side, Asante Kotoko.

Akonnor, a former Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak head trainer has been out of job since being sacked by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] in 2021.

The 49-year-old, during his days with the Porcupine Warriors, was sacked after nine months in charge despite winning the Ghana Football Association [GFA] Normalization Committee Special Cup tier 1.

“For me returning to Kotoko will be on a different level. Kotoko was full of joy and though I went through a lot of pressure, it was a positive one,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

The 48-year-old guided Asante Kotoko to the group phase of the Confederations cup which was the last time any club had gotten to that stage.

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League is scheduled to commence on September 9 with Asante Kotoko yet to name a new head coach after the resignation of Prosper Narteh Ogum.