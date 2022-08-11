The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has explained why it has boycotted the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

According to its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, they cannot be “rubber stamp” for the Electoral Commission (EC).

This comes after the EC claimed it consulted political parties before sending its draft C.I. seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole form of identification for eligible voters who want to get onto the electoral roll ahead of the 2024 general election.

The NDC claimed it was not consulted before the C.I. was sent to Parliament. The EC in a reply accused the opposition party of failing to come to IPAC meeting where it was discussed.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Nketia said the problem EC is facing is self-inflicted.

He explained that, the EC has decided not to accept any suggestion or contribution from the NDC at IPAC meetings.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, cited how the party proposed 34 electoral reforms for consideration yet the EC failed to call an IPAC meeting for deliberation to buttress his point.

The NDC scribe indicated that, the EC has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that “our presence there [IPAC] would not have made any difference.”

General Mosquito said the only way the NDC will return to IPAC is for the Commission to quit imposing things on them and accept proposal from political parties.

“We are ready to go to IPAC any day so long as EC will allow for consensus building at IPAC meetings,” he added.