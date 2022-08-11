Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has called on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to conform to the constitution in his decision on the fate of Sarah Adwoa Safo‘s absenteeism.

According to the Suame Member of Parliament (MP), the constitution is clear on what must be done to a lawmaker who absents him or herself from the House over a period of time without permission.

“I am hoping the Speaker will do what the constitution provides. The breach in respect to article 97 and that determination has been made by the committee. If we think there should be some mitigating factors, that is another issue,” he said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

The embattled Dome-Kwabenya MP failed to appear before the Privileges Committee to justify her absence for over 15 sittings after many attempts to reach her failed.

The Committee then submitted its report to the plenary after its sitting and recommended that the House declares the seat of the MP vacant.

But Speaker Bagbin on July 28 deferred his ruling on the lawmaker and two other legislators referred to the Committee for absenteeism.

Mr Bagbin, after listening to debates from both the Majority and Minority sides of the House, said he will present a reasoned written ruling to the House at the next sitting.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader says he is not happy about what the likely outcome of the issue will be as Miss Safo had a great political future.

“Adwoa served as my deputy and I know the tremendous potential of this lady,” he added.