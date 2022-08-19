Director of Legal Education at the Ghana School of Law has said their wish is to admit all qualified students to the school.

According to him, they are not in business to prevent prospective law students from fulfilling their career goals.

Lawyer Yaw Oppong disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Director, Ghana Law School

Many have lampooned management of the Ghana School of Law for restricting access to legal education.

They cite how rigorous they make it for students to pass the entrance examination just to control the numbers of those who make it to Makola.

But Mr Oppong said such claims are borne out of lack of misinformation in the public domain.

He explained that, all the regulations for the entrance examinations for prospective LLB students into the Ghana School of Law are fair.

“Nobody has an interest in restricting admissions to the Ghana School of Law. We are prepared to admit as many students that will qualify,” he stressed.

To demonstrate their commitment, Mr Oppong said they have decentralised legal education by having faculties in campuses at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.