Legal practitioner, Yaw D. Oppong, has been appointed as the Director of Legal Education at the General Legal Council (GLC).

The Director of Legal Education is also the Director of the Ghana School of Law (GSL).

Mr Oppong, who is currently a senior lecturer at the GSL, will take over from Kwasi Prempeh-Eck who will soon go on retirement.

He is the Manwerehene of Akyem Abuakwa with the stool name, Omansomfo Barima Oppong Kodie.

He is a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

He is also the Managing Partner of Ampofo, Oppong and Associates, a firm of lawyers in Accra, Ghana.

He has lectured at a number of universities in Ghana, including Central University.

Just last Friday (March 11, 2022), the National Media Commission (NMC) swore him into office as a member of the Board of Directors of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

Mr Oppong obtained a first degree in Law at the University of Ghana and successfully qualified as a Barrister-at-Law from the Ghana School of Law, Makola- Accra, Ghana.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Oil and Gas Law (LLM) from the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon.

He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London.

Popularly called Lawyer Oppong, his current choice of career as a professional lawyer, lecturer and farmer, has put him in a position where he is exposed to the practicality of the ongoing interaction between traditional customary law and practices on the one hand, and the demands of modern technological, infrastructural and industrial development on the other.

He is the author of a book entitled, ‘Contemporary Trends in the Law of Immovable Property in Ghana.’

For several years, Lawyer Oppong has been a regular resource person contributing to topical discussions on a myriad of legal issues.