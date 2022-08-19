Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has directed the suspension of all public gatherings on campus.

It includes the ongoing University Hall Week celebration and the upcoming Students Representative Council (SRC) Week.

This follows the recent Thursday’s clashes between residents of the Unity Hall and the University Hall.

The announcement comes amid heavy police presence on campus after the disturbance which left 12 people injured and three vehicles damaged.

The latest development was a conclusion reached by the University’s Executive Committee as part of a measure to aid investigations into the violence.

In a press statement detailing the outcome of the emergency meeting, KNUST Registrar Andrews Kwasi Boateng explained that any event that will require the massing up of students is banned until further notice.

Additionally, security checks of persons and vehicles entering and exiting the campus may be carried out at random.

KNUST’s transport department has also been directed to assess all vehicles damaged by the violence and “make appropriate recommendations for repairs.”

Meanwhile, the police say it is in the process of securing CCTV footage of the clashes and will peruse it accordingly to bring the perpetrators to book.