The Juaboso-Bia forest district has destroyed five hectares of illegal plantain farms in the Krokosue Hill forest reserve.

This forms part of their actions to clamp down on illegal activities and to preserve the forest reserve.

Many illegal activities including farming, timber lumbering, illegal mining, hunting and others have been affecting the greenery of the forest in the Western North Region.

It is for this reason the Forestry Commission embarked on an exercise to discourage perpetrators from targeting the forest reserve.

Five hectares of plantation farms were destroyed and others which have yielded produce would be donated to Senior High Schools and hospitals in the district.

This was made known by Juaboso-Bia Forest District Manager, Mark Aidoo Gyamfi, in an interview on Adom News.

Mark Aidoo Gyamfi also advised those illegal farmers to put an end to their activities and seek the proper way of farming in the forest.

