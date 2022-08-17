Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Edward Omane Boamah, is among the few who oppose Asamoah Gyan’s wish to return to the Black Stars for 2022 World Cup.

Gyan, who revealed to BBC’s John Bennett of his desire to play for the national team, is yet to return to action after being sidelined for two years due to injury problems.

“Anything can happen, it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup,” he said.

”But I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement, I have been out for almost two years now due to injuries and my body shutting down.

“I just need to get my body back in shape.”

However, the Former Minister of Communications believes the striker’s time with the Black Stars team has come to an end.

“Asamoah Gyan has served our nation very well. He has received National honours and we thank him for his dedicated service,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Let us not dishonour him by featuring him as a footballer in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The modern game has intricate dynamics with extraordinary energy and match fitness demands.”