According to former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player, Charles Taylor, Asamoah Gyan will be ignored by any competent coach at the moment despite his World Cup ambition.

Gyan revealed in an interview with BBC last week that he is targeting a return to the Black Stars team ahead of the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

Since his comments, several opinions have been made from fans, ex-teammates and football administrators with Taylor the latest to add his voice.

Charles Taylor

According to the ex-Ghana international, no result-oriented coach will consider calling up Gyan or the Mundial.

“We have regular fitness and match fitness. Even those who get injured and return struggle to hit the ground running,” Taylor said on Angel FM.

“We are not talking about history; we’re looking at current performance. He has done his bit for the country.

“A fit and firing Gyan will have a free ride to the World Cup but let’s ask what he is training for. I don’t think any competent coach will entertain this. We can’t take someone who is not playing for any club.”

Gyan, 36, has scored 51 goals for the Black Stars including six goals at the World Cup.