NPA shuts down Atimpoku Shell filling station for selling Petrol Laced with water

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has shut down the operations of the Shell Filling station at Adomi Bridge (Atimpoku) in the Eastern Region for selling water–laced petroleum product to unsuspecting customers.

Following a widely circulated video on social media and subsequent complaint made to the Authority on 29th August, 2022 about a suspected contaminated fuel purchased at the aforementioned retail outlet, a team from the Eastern Regional office of NPA was immediately dispatched to ascertain the veracity of the report.

The team immediately undertook a water content presence test and a dip into the well of the outlet indicated the presence of water.

Management of Vivo Energy in a letter addressed to the Authority posited there was water ingress into the underground Super tank after a heavy downpour in the area which was corroborated by the investigative team sent by the Authority.

However, a sample has been sent to the head office laboratory for further investigations with other segments going for forensic audit at the Ghana Standards Authority. The station will only be allowed to resume operations after all remedial actions have been taken and confirmed by the NPA.

We wish to assure all impacted customers whilst investigations are still ongoing that, the NPA’s remedial action would be for the station to fix the affected vehicles and compensate the customers.

While we applaud the gesture of the customer who filmed the incident and shared on social media, we will encourage consumers of petroleum products to immediately call the NPA hotlines 0545006111/0545006112 or file the complaint on the NPA website; www.npa.gov.gh immediately a suspected adulterated product has been purchased.

The customer should report within 48hours: any delay after 48 hours risks the loss of evidence. The petroleum product in question could have been sold out or co-mingled with fresh like product.

Shell explains situation

Meanwhile, Management of Shell have explained that a heavy downpour in the Atimpoku area caused water to seep into one of its tanks leading to the situation.

The company said it has commenced investigations as it engages costumers impacted by the situation.