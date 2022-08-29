The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has debunked claims that the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, holds a service passport.

The Ministry’s statement is in reaction to a media report.

“The Ministry’s attention has been drawn to a publication suggesting that the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (popularly known as NAM1) holds a Service Passport.

“The Ministry wishes to state categorically that, the Passport Office has not issued any Service Passport to the person in question,” part of the release noted.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, such publication is ‘blatantly false’ and should be disregarded.

According to them, “checks from our system indicate that NAM 1 only holds an ordinary passport, which was issued in Accra, by the Passport Office.”