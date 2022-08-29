The Queenmother of Sokoban in the Kumasi metropolis has appealed to the government to pacify the gods to relocate a shrine in the area for work to resume on the Sokoban-Ampabame road.

The less than 1km stretch has been abandoned two years after the main Daaban-Trede road was constructed.

During a demonstration on the stalled road construction, the Queenmother, Oheneyere Serwah Ampomaah Tim, said the shrine close to the road can be relocated once libation is poured.

She debunked claims the shrine serves as impediment to the road construction.

The major challenge, according to her, is the non-payment of compensation for property on the stretch to be affected by the road construction.

Sokoban

It’s been two years now after contractors demarcated the road for construction. The one kilometer stretch of road in the community has since not seen its completion.

Some residents claim to have paid some amounts of money to pave the way for the road construction.

It has been alleged a stone god sitting close to the road is the cause of the stalled road project.

Queenmother for Sokoban, however, says the traditional council is ready to pacify the gods for the construction to take off.