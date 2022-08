Popular Nollywood star, Regina Daniels, has got social media buzzing after putting her beautiful family on display in a latest post.

The mother-of-two made the post to thank God for giving her what she said is the biggest blessing of her 21 years on earth.

She shared adorable photos of herself and lookalike sons she bore with politician Ned Nwoko.

Her newborn son, Khalifa is an exact copy of her first son, Munir. She welcomed both children on the same date, two years apart.