Kumasi Asante Kotoko have confirmed midfielder Richard Boadu as the club’s new captain ahead of the 2022/23 football season.

The former Medeama SC star replaces former captain Ismail Ganiyu who is set to leave the club after requesting contract termination.

Boadu has only been at Kotoko for a year but has been allowed to lead the Premier League Champions ahead of the new campaign.

He will be assisted by defender Yussif Mubarik (first deputy), Ibrahim Danland (second deputy), Christopher Nettey (third deputy), and new signing Pouaty Dendoum (fourth deputy).

Asante Kotoko are in Sudan for pre-season ahead of the new season.

The Porcupine Warriors lost 2-0 to Al Hilal and will play Simba SC before they return to Ghana.

Kotoko will open their Ghana Premier League season with a home game against Nsoatreman FC.

The Reds will also represent the country in the CAF Champions League this season and will play Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo.