Ghanaian students on scholarship stranded in various institutions abroad can heave a sigh of relief.

This is because the Minister of Finance has released GH¢100,000 for their stipends, academic user and tuition fees.

Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday.

Ghanaian students, especially in Morocco and Hungary who spoke on Adom News claimed they have been blocked from lectures due to non-payment of fees.

Others have also received notices of ejection from their hostels and apartments. Depending on the level of study, which ranges from first degree to doctor of philosophy (PhD), the students receive between $300 and $500 per year for their books, which is normally paid in the last quarter.

They also receive between $250 and $500 monthly as their stipend. The situation, they claim will be dire if government does not intervene.

Based on this background, Mr Agyemang said he is aware of the challenges the students are going through and is working around the clock to get the matter resolved.

As a matter of urgency, he said the money has been released to the Controller and Accountant Generals Department and they will subsequently disburse it to the various Ghanaian missions abroad for the students.

Mr Agyemang appealed to the students to remain calm and expect the monies to hit their accounts in the coming weeks.