The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is to ban aircrafts that are above 20 years from using the country’s airspace.

The measure is meant to, among other things, ensure the safety of passengers and crew, as well as their comfort while en route to and from Ghana.

Consequently, the GCAA will soon issue a new directive to stop airlines from importing or flying commercial aircraft that are 20 years and above in the country.

When the directive is issued, Ghana will join a growing list of countries, such as Nigeria, Uganda, Thailand, Bolivia, Malaysia, Mongolia and Turkey, that have imposed age ceilings for commercial aircraft.

The Director-General of the GCAA, Charles Kraikue, who made this known in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra last Friday, said the authority was currently in discussions with relevant stakeholders on the new directive that sought to impose an aircraft age restrictions regime.

“Following persistent complaints from passengers, we will soon bring out a new directive that will stop airlines from using overage aircraft in the country’s airspace.

“Under the new regime, the proposed ceiling for commercial aircraft to be deployed to Accra is 20 years. This is part of a bundle of measures designed to ensure that aircraft on the Accra route are fit for purpose,” he said.

Mr Kraikue observed that although age limit had little, sometimes no direct, impact on the airworthiness of an aircraft, recent persistent complaints had made it necessary for the authority to impose age restrictions on commercial carriers to ensure that passengers got the best when flying to and from Ghana.

“If the proper maintenance procedures are followed, chronological age is not a limitation, but the directive has become necessary due to recent periodic complaints and dissatisfaction from passengers,” he said.

READ MORE: