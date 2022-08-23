The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has temporarily banned Delta Air Lines‘ plane with registration N195DN, from flying to Ghana.

This comes on the back of a technical issue on the aircraft which left several Accra-bound passengers, including Ghanaians, stranded at the JFK airport on July 24, 2022.

In a statement, GCAA indicated the decision was after investigations revealed that the Airline crew raised an alert about fuel imbalance with the left main tank of the aircraft but it was however dispatched for the trip.

In view of this, GCCA says it finds the development unacceptable as the Air Lines should have thoroughly investigated the issue to arrive at the root cause of the failure before dispatching the aircraft on flights.

“Therefore, with immediate effect, Delta Air Lines is being advised not to dispatch the B767-332 with registration number N195DN for flights to Accra. As your ageing 0767 fleets are of much concern to Ghanaian travellers, Delta Air Lines must put in place a plan to change the type of aircraft on the JFK-ACC-JFK route as soon as practicable. Kindly communicate this date to the undersigned in your response,” the statement cautioned.

In a related development, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, who was onboard the flight and six others, filed a formal complaint with the Office of Aviation Consumer Protection in the U.S.A against Delta Air Lines.

The complainants were up in arms with the airline over what they described as unprofessional, unethical and irresponsible handling of a flight from JFK International Airport, New York to Accra.