Delta Airlines has rounded up the year 2023 with several awards, recognizing the airline’s workplace culture and its operational performance.

Recent accolades from prestigious organizations like TIME and Indeed have attested to the US carrier’s commitment to leadership, customer service, and overall operational excellence.

Excelling in the workplace

Delta landed on TIME’s inaugural list of the “World’s Best Companies,” coming in at No. 12 – the only U.S. airline in the top 155. TIME’s award is based on three criteria: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability. Delta earned the No. 5 spot in employee satisfaction and an overall score of 91.13.

Indeed’s inaugural Better Work Awards listed Delta as a “Top Company for Work Well-being.” This award is based on millions of employee insights and recognizes the top 20 companies that are prioritizing work well-being and building towards a future of better work. Delta is ranked No. 3 and is the only airline on the list.

Accolades across the globe

In Italy, Delta was named “Best Airline for Business Travellers – Long Haul” at the European Mission Awards for a second straight year. Mission Magazine is the leading economic publication in Italy.

Delta was announced as “Best Business Airline to North and South America” at the Reismedia Business Travel Awards in Amsterdam, highlighting Delta’s strong position and product offering in the market. And in Ghana, Delta was awarded the “Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Award for Aviation in Ghana” at the 10th edition of the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, in recognition of the airline’s long-standing commitment to organizations such as Breast Care International.

In China, Delta won two key awards — Best Airline of the Year from the Best BANG Awards and the Best Business Class Cabin Award at the 2023 World Leisure Awards presented by Travel & Leisure. That recognition coincides with the airline’s operation of the flagship A350-900 aircraft and the latest A330-900neo, offering Delta One Suites and Michelin chef’s meals on all flights connecting China and the U.S.

Business Traveller honored Delta across its global award ceremonies in 2023. In the U.K., Delta scooped “Best North American Airline” for the sixth consecutive year and also landed the same recognition with Business Traveller Asia-Pacific.

Meanwhile, closer to home, Delta earned accolades from Business Traveler USA, spanning categories including North America’s Best Airline, North America’s Best Business Class, North America’s Premium Economy and North American’s Best Airline Lounge (LAX).

And as for readers’ choices, The Beat named Delta its Readers’ Choice for the Most Admired Airline and Overall Most Admired Supplier for the 12th consecutive year. Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards also lauded Delta with multiple awards representing the “best of the best of the travel industry,” many for long-running consecutive years: Best Airline Domestic, Best Airline Overall, Best Airline Sales & Service, Best Airline Premium Economy.

As America’s most-awarded airline, Delta also received notable recognitions in 2023 from Forbes, Fast Company, Business Travel Magazine, Wallethub and Skytrax.

The airline kicked off 2024 by winning Cirium’s Platinum Award for operational excellence for the third year in a row, as well as topping the rankings as North America’s most on-time airline.