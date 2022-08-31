The 2022/2023 League season would be officially launched on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] have announced.

The betPawa Premier League will usher in the new football season on the weekend of September 9-12, 2022.

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, Access Bank Division One League, the MTN FA Cup, and the Women’s FA Cup would be duly launched on the night by the country’s football governing body.

The event will be live on Max TV, Startimes Adepa Channel 247, and all GFA social media platforms.