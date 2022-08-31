The Multimedia Group Limited organised a mini celebration for sports presenter Countryman Songo on the occasion of his birthday.

The award winning presenter, also known as Patrick Osei Agyemang, marked another addition to his years yesterday, August 30.

To appreciate him, the Multimedia Group subsidiaries, Adom TV and the Asempa FM sports team dedicated his two-hour ‘Fire for Fire’ show to eulogise him.

They shared fond memories of Songo before presenting him with a birthday cake.

An emotional Countryman Songo was beside himself with joy while appreciating the gesture of the team.