Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Fella Makafui, celebrated the second birthday of her daughter Island Frimpong in grand style by throwing her a plush birthday party

However, amidst the celebrations, videos of the actress showing incredible dance moves have gotten many people talking and wondering whether she was the celebrant.

Fella booggied with so much energy and enthusiasm more than the celebrant, Island.