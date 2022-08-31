The Bono East Regional House of Chiefs has made a passionate appeal to President Nana Akufo-Addo to help restore police operations in the Nkoranza District in the Bono East Region.

President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, Pimampim Yaw Kabrese V, made the request when a delegation of ‘Nananom’ paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo, in response to the request, noted that his briefing from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, indicated that the Police have not suspended all police operations at Nkoranza, but charge office services.

The President gave an assurance that efforts will be made to restore full police operations at Nkoranza.

However, he added that the chiefs and elders of Nkoranza must do everything possible to address issues of the youth taking the law into their own hands and attacking police facilities.

The chiefs, on the other hand, solicited for government’s support for the region’s commercial rice production agenda as well as completion of road projects.

According to Pimampim Yaw Kabrese V, the strategy of the Bono East region supports the President’s vision to modernise agriculture to improve productivity, increase the income of farmers and provide jobs for the youth.

Responding to this request, President Akufo-Addo indicated the Minister for Agriculture, Afriyie Osei Akoto, has been talking to him about the rice farming in the region and that efforts will be made to support it.

He added that whatever resources needed to support the efforts in the Bono East Region aimed at increasing rice production will be offered by his administration.

