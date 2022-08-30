Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, and her rapper husband, Medikal have taken to social media to celebrate their daughter’s second birthday.

Island Frimpong, as she is affectionately called, was born to the duo exactly two years ago after their lavish wedding ceremony in Accra.

Taking to Instagram to share her profound memories with Island, Fella Makafui shared series of photos and videos that showcase how deep their bond is.

She also wrote a lovely poem to celebrate her beautiful daughter.

Fella wrote:

God blessed us with the greatest gift. Island, you have turned to 2 years old in no time, but you’ve already given us a lifetime of happiness and love. Happy birthday to you, my sweet daughter. The world is a better place because you’re in it. May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. The road ahead of you holds endless possibilities. We love you soo much. Enjoy your day and receive overflowing blessings. Today, we celebrate 2 whole years of love, happiness and joy 🎉🎉🍾🍾🍾🍾🎂🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️. @islandfrimpong.

Meanwhile, Medikal, born as Samuel Adu Frimpong, admitted that Island’s presence in the world changed his way of life.

Celebrating her, he wished for God’s blessing upon her life.

Medikal wrote:

Happy birthday, my world ! I thank God and your mum so much. You changed everything and made daddy a very happy man. Thanks for being part of this wonderful journey, May God guide and protect you always, love you to the moon and back my beautiful daughter ❤️ @islandfrimpong.

Additionally, he shared some of her best videos in his archives.

