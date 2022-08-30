President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, says the football governing body under his leadership has been managed with good corporate governance which has reduced perception of corruption at the association.

According to Mr Okraku, the association under his administration since he assumed office has been run with transparency and accountability which he described as “pillars of good corporate governance.”

“It is a year that has seen our football association go through varied steps in our attempts to ignite passion and to create wealth for all and most importantly to bring back the love our people have for the game,” he said in a Congress document to members on August 18, 2022.

“Transparency can play a key role in ensuring financial discipline, managing risk, reducing and eliminating opportunities for malfeasance and the perception of corruption at the association,” he noted.

The FA in the last couple of years has been proactive with information on its digital platforms, and even to members.

Mr Okraku believes making information available to members “reduces rumours and misrepresentations” of facts related to the FA.

Congress will convene on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence ahead of the new football season to review the gone by year and usher in the new football calander.

The secretariat has presented a budget of GHC 109m for the 2022/2023 football season.

The FA President has promised he and his Executive Council will deliver more projects for the betterment of members and other stakeholders.