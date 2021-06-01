Fella Makafui and her husband, Medikal, have stepped out together to attend a friend’s wedding and they looked so lovely.

Husband and wife were clad in outfits like twins – Medikal wore all-white but had pieces of Fella Makafui’s fabric used to make lovely designs in his shirt.

They were excitedly dancing to Kuami Eugene’s Open Gate song and they could not stop smiling about it.

Their presence at the wedding no doubt pulled the crowd as some other guests were seen standing behind them and taking videos.

Others also watched them in admiration.

The video has triggered mixed reactions from fans.

While some have showered praises on the couple, others criticised Medikal’s attire.