Fella Makafui and her husband, Medikal, have stunned their fans with a video of them on a date night.

She wore an orange dress with a pair of black slippers and a bag to match. She held on to Medikal and would not let her again as if they just started dating.

Medikal was blushing and could not stop looking at his wife.

The adorable couple burst into laughter while seated, and though they were talking, it was not clear exactly what they were saying to each other.