Actress Fella Makafui has dazzled her fans and followers with an adorable video of her daughter, Island Frimpong.

The fast-growing toddler has been spotted learning her first words from her mother.

Fella took to his Instagram to share the video in which the baby happily made effort to repeat hi after her.

The elated baby sat on the floor of their house clad in pink-and-white apparel with a hair band as she took her language lessons.

Her proud mother posting the video which has warmed many hearts described the little girl as her heartbeat.

Watch the video below:

