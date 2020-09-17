Actress Fella Makafui has dazzled her fans and followers by giving them a sneak peek into the beautiful room of her daughter, Island Frimpong.

In a latest video currently going viral on social media after it was first posted by Nkonkonsa, the actress is seen showing off her daughter’s room which was filled with a lot of stuff.

There were baby cots in the room looking so cozy and beautiful.

The room had a lot of toys packed in one corner and appeared they were even yet to be opened by the parents of Island for her to play with.

Another thing that caught the eyes of many fans and followers of the actress from the video was the name “Island” which was seen written in gold on the wall of the room.

There were some flower vases that had been fixed to the wall and the room was brightly-lit as well. Many teddy bears were spotted in the expensive-looking room.