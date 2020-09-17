The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) may soon penalise its branch at the premier university – the University of Ghana, Legon.

A press conference held by Legon University lecturers to reject the Public Universities Bill the government is trying to get Parliamentary approval for has been described by UTAG as a betrayal.

President of UTAG, Samuel Boadi-Kusi, said though all the association’s members in Ghana’s 10 universities have reservations about the bill, Legon had no right to independently reject the bill in its entirety.

Commenting on Adom TV’s The Big Agenda, Mr Boadi-Kusi said Legon lecturers feel superior to other branches, hence the hurry to take decisions without waiting on the mother body.

The Public Universities Bill, in part, seeks to apply certain uniform rules in all state universities.

But, Legon lecturers are opting to be spared those general rules. One of their lecturers, Prof. Akosua Adomako, contended that every university is unique so one law should not be enforced at all universities.

She asked why a bill with shortcomings overshadowing its advantages should be considered for passage.

Prof Adomako said UTAG and Legon most often do not agree on a single position during meetings because the UTAG leadership behave like dictators.



