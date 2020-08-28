Flagbearer of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga, has dared New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo and National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Mahama to a manifesto debate.

According to Mr Ayariga, the two ruling parties have lost focus on serving Ghanaians, but are channeling their energies in ‘ghost’ projects.

He added institutions in the country are not working, giving life to his claims that both are “incompetent”.

Claiming to have gathered experience, commitment, skills and brains in his over eight years of party politics, the flagbearer insists the NDC and NPP have stolen and implemented his ‘well laid out’ policies slowly.

His party, however, is ready to outline new policies which would be launched by the end of September, after which he is challenging party leaders to a debate.

“After the launch of the manifesto of the party, I want you to bring in John Mahama, bring Nana Akufo-Addo without any foreign document to hold debate and scrutinise our manifesto without document, iPad or phone and let’s see who knows his manifesto very well,” he said.

His challenge came after his competence and seriousness were questioned after losing woefully in two consecutive elections; 2012 and 2016.

Mr Ayariga explained his nature was not a sign of unseriousness but to present himself as approachable for the grassroot members, afterall politics, in his perspective, is not a do or die game.



