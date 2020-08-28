Two Military officers, who were beaten up at Dome Faase in the Ga South Municipality, are reportedly in critical condition.

The two, a Warrant Officer and Staff Sergeant are said to have suffered fractured neck and head when they were attacked by residents in the area over a piece of land.

Derrick Oduro, Deputy Minister for Defense

Deputy Minister for Defence, Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd), disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM Thursday.

He said the men, who are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital, can hardly speak.

A third solider, who suffered minor injuries, the Deputy Defence Minister said has been treated and discharged.

Major Oduro (Rtd), who is also the Member of Parliament for Nkoranza North, bemoaned why civilians will attack the military who were there to protect them.

He was, however, happy some of the perpetrators have been arrested and hoped they will face the law.