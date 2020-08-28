Suspected armed robbers have attacked and gunned down a mobile money vendor at Ejisu Onwe in the Ashanti region.

Owusu Agyei, believed to be in his early 30s, was reportedly shot in the chest with an AK 47 riffle yesterday and robbed of his earnings at his duty post.

This brings to three, people shot by robbers in the past two months in the region.

The suspects, who are on the run, had attempted to transact business with the vendor.

According to witnesses, after an initial conversation with the vendor, one of the two went into the metal container using the vendor’s door.

It is unknown what ensued between them but his accomplice, who stood at the entrance, came out with a gun and shot the victim.

He subsequently died while being transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after being referred by the Onwe Government Hospital.

The incident occurred at the Onwe Roundabout, the commercial hub of the town, which was still busy at the time.

Unit Committee Chairman, Paul Atta, told Luv News the robbers, who came on foot, shot randomly to scare people who came after them.

“The young men had tried to arrest the culprits but they kept shooting and we all stayed back because we feared for our lives.

“Robberies are common everywhere but shooting people is surprising to us here,” he added.

Bullet marks could be seen on some buildings where the incident happened.

Assemblymember, Kwaku Dede, who was shocked by the development, said they have started deliberations on how to improve security in the area.

Sympathisers and friends also gathered at the house of the deceased to commiserate with the family.

The deceased, who was the breadwinner of his family, is said to have been taking care of his mother, siblings, wife, and two children.

Police in Ejisu have visited the scene twice after the incident as part of investigations.