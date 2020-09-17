The Conference of Heads of Private Second-Cycle Schools (CHOPSS) has welcomed the promise by former President John Mahama to include private schools in the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy if he wins power.

According to CHOPSS, the move will increase options for students when choosing which secondary school to attend.

The opposition National Democratic Congress has promised to expand coverage of the Free SHS policy if it wins the December polls. Private schools are currently not covered by the policy leading to several complaints from private school owners.

READ ALSO:

Why govt can’t grant private schools’ request to enroll Free SHS students – Dep. Minister

Beyi W’ano: Why this school won’t reopen in 2021 [Listen]

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Joseph Dzamesi Wednesday, CHOPSS said: “We believe that this is the only way the problem of access to secondary education, which gave rise to the double-track system of education can be solved. We believe that a public-private partnership of this nature is a win-win for the Ghanaian government, Ghanaian children, and Ghanaian educational entrepreneurs. This policy will protect many of the 335 private SHSs in Ghana and protect over 10,000 jobs in the private secondary educational sector.

“It will give more options to Ghanaian children as they can choose to attend a private school near them or a public school. Finally, it will reduce the pressure on government in its attempt to build additional infrastructure in public schools.”

Read full statement: