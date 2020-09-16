The Esaase MA Primary School in the Upper Denkyira East District will not be opened even if all basic schools and others resume in January 2021.

Chief of Denkyira Esaase in the Central region, Nana Abbey Kwame III, made the disclosure on Beyi W’ano, a new segment on Adom 106.3 FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

Nana Kwame’s comment comes at a time when the 30-year-old school structure in the town is on the verge of collapse.

He said the decision was arrived at after consultation with leaders and residents of the town.

Nana Abbey explained that he does not want to risk the lives of the children if the school building is not brought back alive.

“I have decided with the leaders and town people that the situation has gotten to a point the building cannot be used and so I am stating that even if schools reopen in January 2021, I and leaders of the town will not allow the kids go back to that dilapidated structure because we don’t want anyone to die,” he said.

He said since the school building was built during communal labour in 1939, the building has not seen a single renovation thereafter, a situation he described as very worrying since it has affected academic activities.

He said they have done all they could to ensure that the situation is resolved but nothing has been done and officials only come there to take pictures and refuse to do something about it.

He further expressed worry over where kindergarten to class six pupils will sit after the COVID-19-induced break.

