A motor rider believed to be in his late 20s has been found dead at Blue Roads Estate, a suburb of Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The deceased who is yet to be identified, according to reports, was found with his, penis, eyes, ears, and other body parts missing.

The killers who are believed to have hired the rider to where he was murdered also bolted with his motorbike.

The chief of Buduburam, Nana Kojo Essel II, speaking in an interview with Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei expressed his displeasure with crime rates in the area.

He lamented that the once peaceful area is gradually becoming the headquarters of criminal activities.

According to him, all criminals in Ghana now reside at Buduburam “Gab”, which is a popular hideout for suspected criminals.

The chief has therefore called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, demolish the hub to save lives and properties.

Meanwhile, police in the area have begun investigations into the death with the body deposited at the St Gregory Hospital mortuary.