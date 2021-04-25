Embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Benjamin Agordzo and nine others charged with, high treason has been granted bail.

The accused persons who are facing prosecution for allegedly attempting to cause unrest in the country were granted bail in the sum of GHc2 million with two sureties to be justified.

Dr Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, WO II Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Ali Solomon, and Sylvester Akankpewu are the other suspects.

The suspects were rearrested on Friday, April 23, 2021, by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and arraigned before an Accra High Court.

ACP Agordzor and Col Gameli who were charged with Abetment were granted GHc1 million bail in the sum of two sureties, one to be justified.

They are also expected to report to the Director of BIN on Mondays and Thursdays.

This was after the lawyers for the accused prayed the court to grant their clients bail, a decision the Attorney General did not object to.

RELATED:

The prosecution, led by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, entered a nolle prosequi – a decision to no longer prosecute in the previous case for which a jury had been selected and slapped the accused with fresh charges of high treason and conspiracy to commit high treason.