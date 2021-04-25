Teachers and students at the Nsawam Methodist Complex, have been gripped with fear after a former student and his thugs vandalised properties on Friday.

Information gathered suggests the old student, Sogah Richard, raided the staff common room with the aid of about seven accomplices around 3:30 pm.

An English and Social studies teacher, Kelvin Atta Nyarko Derby, who confirmed the incident said many of them have been traumatized by the act.

“We were in the staff common room with some of us marking books while others were working on their lesson notes when we heard people pelting stones,” he narrated.

“We rushed out only to discover it was one of our students who had left for another school was responsible for the stone-pelting,” he narrated.

In the process, they broke the louvre blades and tore the nets behind the windows.

The suspect is reported to have come in search of one Mr Michael Quarshie aka Bishop, who he allegedly threatened to kill for reasons not immediately known.

Headmistress of the school, Irene Asieduaa Antwi also told Adom News she received a distress call in the afternoon from a female teacher about the incident.

“When she called me, I could feel the fear in her, so I quickly called the Director of Education who also informed the police and as it stands now, we are even afraid to come to school on Monday,” she said.

Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested by the Nsawam Police command with investigations ongoing.